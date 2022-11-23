KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (November 22, 2022).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
245,191,685 138,853,097 7,774,796,466 4,308,323,989
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,176,112,297 (1,099,710,867) 76,401,429
Local Individuals 8,997,037,573 (8,653,813,132) 343,224,440
Local Corporates 4,968,283,302 (5,387,909,173) (419,625,869)
