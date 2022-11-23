Markets
Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates
KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates....
================================================================================
Company Year Ended/ Dividend/Bonus/ Dispatched/
Ending Right Credit On
================================================================================
Faysal Bank Limited 31.12.2022 55% Interim 21.11.2022
Cash Dividend
Ecopack Limited 30.06.2022 15% Bonus Shares 21.11.2022
Berger Paints Ltd 30.06.2022 40% Final 04.11.2022
Cash Dividend
Pakistan International 31.12.2022 76% Interim 22.11.2022
Container Terminal Cash Dividend
Ltd
================================================================================
