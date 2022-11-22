AGL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
ANL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
AVN 78.83 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.55%)
BOP 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
CNERGY 4.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 81.68 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.31%)
EPCL 53.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
FCCL 14.43 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.56%)
FFL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
FLYNG 7.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.62%)
GGGL 9.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.77%)
HUMNL 5.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 31.01 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.68%)
MLCF 27.38 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.88%)
OGDC 74.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.63%)
PAEL 16.46 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.18%)
PIBTL 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.02%)
PRL 17.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.47%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.95%)
TELE 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.7%)
TPL 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.17%)
TPLP 20.15 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (7.18%)
TREET 23.44 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.81%)
TRG 145.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-0.76%)
UNITY 17.58 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.39%)
WAVES 10.53 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.73%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,328 Increased By 18.8 (0.44%)
BR30 16,227 Increased By 0.4 (0%)
KSE100 42,929 Increased By 167.4 (0.39%)
KSE30 15,792 Increased By 64.9 (0.41%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Erdogan signals ground operation into Syria ‘God willing soon’

AFP Published 22 Nov, 2022 06:26pm
Follow us

ISTANBUL: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Tuesday that Turkey would “soon” launch a ground operation in Syria against Kurdish militants following air raids.

“We have been on top of terrorists for a few days with our planes, cannons and drones,” Erdogan said in a televised address. “God willing, we will root out all of them soon with our tanks, artillery and soldiers.”

Turkey on Sunday launched Operation Claw-Sword, hitting Kurdish militant targets in northern Iraq and Syria after a deadly attack in Istanbul.

The government has blamed the November 13 bombing on the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), listed as a terror group by Turkey and its Western allies.

The United States late Monday urged de-escalation and Russia said Tuesday it hoped Turkey would exercise “restraint” and refrain from “excessive use of force” in Syria.

Turkey could launch ground operation in Syria: Erdogan

Erdogan said his government knew “who protects, arms and encourages those terrorists”, in a veiled reference to Washington, which relied heavily on Syrian Kurdish forces in the fight against the Islamic State group.

He said Turkey was patient enough, “not because it was desperate”, but because it was loyal to diplomacy.

“The road has come to an end for those who think they can keep Turkey waiting by playing with letters and changing the name of the terrorist organisation,” said Erdogan.

Turkey considers Syrian Kurdish militants as a terror group linked to the PKK.

“After this moment, there is only one measure for us, there is only one limit: It is the security of our own country, our own citizens,” Erdogan said.

Kurdish militants Kurdistan Workers’ Party PKK

Comments

1000 characters

Erdogan signals ground operation into Syria ‘God willing soon’

Saudi Arabia says it is close to making $5bn deposit with Turkey

Karachi, Hyderabad local govt elections to take place on Jan 15

Toshakhana reference: Court hearing adjourned till Dec 8

Nomura warns seven emerging economies including Pakistan face currency crisis danger

PTI long march an attempt to influence army chief appointment: Shahid Khaqan

'Asset beyond means' case: Court sends reference against Dar back to NAB

Police registers case over killing of cop in Karachi

Saudi Arabia stun Messi’s Argentina at World Cup

Oil rises as OPEC+ focus on supply cuts outweighs recession concerns

Monetary Policy Committee to meet on November 25, says SBP

Read more stories