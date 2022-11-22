AGL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.49%)
ANL 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
AVN 79.29 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.14%)
BOP 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
EFERT 81.69 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.32%)
EPCL 54.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.74%)
FCCL 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.7%)
FFL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
FLYNG 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.4%)
FNEL 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.64%)
GGGL 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
GGL 16.56 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.91%)
HUMNL 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
KEL 2.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.36%)
LOTCHEM 30.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.32%)
MLCF 27.53 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.44%)
OGDC 74.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.4%)
PAEL 15.97 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.08%)
PIBTL 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.1%)
PRL 17.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.17%)
SILK 1.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.4%)
TPL 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.85%)
TPLP 19.24 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.34%)
TREET 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
TRG 148.65 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (1.39%)
UNITY 17.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WAVES 10.38 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.27%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
BR100 4,350 Increased By 41.3 (0.96%)
BR30 16,346 Increased By 119.4 (0.74%)
KSE100 43,061 Increased By 299.6 (0.7%)
KSE30 15,864 Increased By 136.1 (0.87%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Dubai’s main airport raises 2022 passenger forecast

Reuters Published 22 Nov, 2022 09:58am
Follow us

DUBAI: Dubai’s main airport on Tuesday raised its passenger forecast for this year by nearly two million to 64.3 million people after a strong pick up in business in the third quarter from the same period last year.

DXB, a major gateway for international travel, handled nearly 18.5 million passengers in the three months to the end of September, up from 6.7 million a year earlier, state-owned operator Dubai Airports said in a statement.

5 things to do in Dubai as winter approaches

The Gulf hub has seen more than 46.3 million passengers so far this year, up 168% year-on-year, and about 72% of its traffic in the same nine months of 2019, before the pandemic.

London was the top destination city in the third quarter, with two million passengers, followed by Riyadh and Mumbai. India was the top country destination, with 6.8 million passengers, followed by Saudi Arabia, Britain and Pakistan.

MENA Dubai Dubai airport

Comments

1000 characters

Dubai’s main airport raises 2022 passenger forecast

Intra-day update: rupee falls marginally against US dollar

Oil rises after Saudis deny report of OPEC+ supply increase

Pakistan reopens Afghan crossing

New solar power plants: Tariffs to be indexed annually: ECC

Musk says Twitter to hold off relaunching blue check verification

Jul-Sept period: Rs193.15bn authorised/ disbursed under PSDP

Sugar export: decision to be taken on Thursday

FBR enhances security deposits for new customs agents

Asif says PM has asked ministry to initiate process

New COAS: appointment process begins

Read more stories