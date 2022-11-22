Pak soldier martyred

ISLAMABAD: A Pakistan army soldier embraced martyrdom and 11, including four children were injured following a clash between Pakistani and Afghan security forces at Borki-Kharlachi border subsequent to the Taliban authorities beginning the construction of a road on land owned by Pakistani local tribes.

Local officials told Business Recorder on condition of anonymity that negotiations between Pakistani authorities and the Afghan Taliban government officials failed on Monday following Taliban refusal to show any flexibility.

Due to the clashes over the last three days, the sources said one Pakistan army solider, namely Gul Sher, embraced martyrdom and 11 were injured, including four children.

The casualties on other side of the border could not be confirmed while local sources said that several border posts and machinery have been destroyed during the clashes in the last three days.

On Sunday night, the sources added that the two sides used the hotline to resolve the matter through dialogue and consequently talks were held at Borki-Kharlachi border.

Pakistan reopens Afghan crossing

From Pakistan’s side Commissioner Kohat Division Mahmood Aslam, Brigadier Shahzad Azeem, Deputy Commissioner Kurram District, Wasil Khan Khattak and other senior officials participated while from Afghanistan’s side senior Taliban authorities and Governor Paktia attended the meeting.

“But the talks failed as the Afghan authorities did not show any flexibility,” a local administration official told this correspondent on condition of anonymity.

However, the official added that after a flag meeting between the border authorities of the two sides, it was agreed that a ceasefire will be in place while more rounds of talks will be held on Tuesday (today).

Anayat Ali Turi, an elder of the Turi tribe, stated that around 4400 kanals owned by residents of Borki and Kharlachi is now located beyond the fence. “At the time when Pakistani security forces were erecting the fence, the locals had persistently urged the authorities to construct the fence at zero point, but the officials paid no heed. And as a result around 4400 kanals is now beyond the fence on the Afghan side,” he stated.

He added that two days back, the Afghan Taliban authorities reached with heavy machinery and began construction of a road on the land owned by locals of Pakistani Turi tribe which compelled the locals to approach the administration to stop the construction but the Taliban proceeded with the work despite contacts with the Afghan authorities at the local level. “When they continued their work despite repeated calls, the locals were compelled to take up arms against the Afghan Taliban,” he added.

Since then, he added that heavy weapons have been used by both sides and Pakistan security forces have responded befittingly.

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Sajid Hussain Turi, who is the public representative from the Kurram district, condemned the unprovoked firing from Afghanistan side by targeting the local population.

He said that the Afghan security forces were targeting bordering villages at Kharlachi and Borki through heavy shelling on civilian population and called for an immediate ceasefire and said the people of Kurram and the Pakistan Army knew well how to protect their land and befittingly respond to any aggression.

“War is not a solution to any problem. Pakistan wants to solve all problems with Afghanistan and other neighbouring countries through dialogue,” the minister said.

At the same time, he added Afghanistan is a brotherly country and Pakistan wants all outstanding issues to be resolved through diplomatic channels and dialogue.

“Land disputes between the people living on both sides of the border should be resolved through bilateral Jirga and diplomatic channels so that no such incident takes place in the future as it will damage the fraternal and friendly relations between the two countries,” he added.

Till filing of this story, it was panic in the bordering villages, Kharlachi, Borki, Shingak, Bughdi and Lalmai, as the locals were shifting their families to the safer places amid fear of another bloody clash.

The locals said that the two sides have moved heavy weaponries to the border and in case the today’s talks also failed there may be more clashes.

Altaf Hussain Ibrahimi, a local elder at bordering Borki village told this correspondent that they have shifted their families to the safer place and the youth are preparing for backing Pakistan army against any aggression from Afghanistan’s side.

“This is our own land and we will never allow the Afghan side to take an illegal possession of even an inch of Pakistan’s land,” he added.

