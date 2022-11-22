AGL 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.61%)
ANL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.75%)
AVN 78.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.18%)
BOP 5.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.04%)
CNERGY 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.41%)
EFERT 81.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.23%)
EPCL 54.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FCCL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.23%)
FFL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.18%)
FLYNG 7.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.31%)
FNEL 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
GGGL 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
GGL 16.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
HUMNL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
KEL 2.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.43%)
LOTCHEM 30.84 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.95%)
MLCF 27.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
OGDC 74.53 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.31%)
PAEL 15.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.51%)
PIBTL 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (5.62%)
PRL 17.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.4%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.95%)
TELE 10.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.34%)
TPLP 18.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.08%)
TREET 22.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
TRG 146.57 Increased By ▲ 4.95 (3.5%)
UNITY 17.13 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.64%)
WAVES 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.35%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.42%)
BR100 4,309 Increased By 4.9 (0.11%)
BR30 16,227 Increased By 108.4 (0.67%)
KSE100 42,761 Increased By 31 (0.07%)
KSE30 15,727 Increased By 26.3 (0.17%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PTI senators mount rally against ‘torture inflicted on Swati’

Recorder Report Published 22 Nov, 2022 03:23am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The senators of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday held a protest rally from the Parliament House to the Supreme Court building to register their protest against the “custodial torture” of party Senator Azam Swati.

The rally led by the opposition leader in Senate Dr Shehzad Waseem was joined by all the party senators, who demanded prompt action against the officials of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and a senior official of the country’s top spy agency allegedly involved in the custodial torture of Senator Azam Swati.

Senator Swati said that he would not rest unless the people involved in his torture in custody followed by the release of an obscene video featuring him and his wife were held to account. He said that he is fighting the war for the daughters and mothers of the country as what happened to him and his family has shattered him.

Senator Swati said “if committing a suicide had not been “haram”, he would have taken his life”. He said that if there is no rule of law there is nothing in this country, adding the people should stand up against those who think the constitution is just a piece of paper.

He expressed the hope that the top court of the country where he had taken his plea would do justice to him as it is the only ray of hope for him, adding the time has come all those who have no respect for the law and constitution should be made accountable.

The other senators of the party said that they would stand by their fellow senator until he is given justice, adding there should be rule of law in this country so that people involved in heinous crimes like what happened to a sitting senator would not happen with anyone else.

They said that they would continue their protest unless Senator Swati is given justice, as the apex court of the country, which has assured the lawmaker, must do justice in this particular case, as it is an insult to the people of the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Supreme Court Azam Swati Parliament House Dr Shehzad Waseem

Comments

1000 characters

PTI senators mount rally against ‘torture inflicted on Swati’

Trade ties, CARs connectivity: High-powered delegation to be sent

Pak soldier martyred

Jul-Sept period: Rs193.15bn authorised/ disbursed under PSDP

Sugar export: decision to be taken on Thursday

FBR enhances security deposits for new customs agents

New solar power plants: Tariffs to be indexed annually: ECC

Asif says PM has asked ministry to initiate process

New COAS: appointment process begins

Intraparty polls to be held on Dec 30th, PML-N tells ECP

Toshakhana Reference: IK summoned by district & sessions court

Read more stories