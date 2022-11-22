PTI senators mount rally against ‘torture inflicted on Swati’

ISLAMABAD: The senators of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday held a protest rally from the Parliament House to the Supreme Court building to register their protest against the “custodial torture” of party Senator Azam Swati.

The rally led by the opposition leader in Senate Dr Shehzad Waseem was joined by all the party senators, who demanded prompt action against the officials of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and a senior official of the country’s top spy agency allegedly involved in the custodial torture of Senator Azam Swati.

Senator Swati said that he would not rest unless the people involved in his torture in custody followed by the release of an obscene video featuring him and his wife were held to account. He said that he is fighting the war for the daughters and mothers of the country as what happened to him and his family has shattered him.

Senator Swati said “if committing a suicide had not been “haram”, he would have taken his life”. He said that if there is no rule of law there is nothing in this country, adding the people should stand up against those who think the constitution is just a piece of paper.

He expressed the hope that the top court of the country where he had taken his plea would do justice to him as it is the only ray of hope for him, adding the time has come all those who have no respect for the law and constitution should be made accountable.

The other senators of the party said that they would stand by their fellow senator until he is given justice, adding there should be rule of law in this country so that people involved in heinous crimes like what happened to a sitting senator would not happen with anyone else.

They said that they would continue their protest unless Senator Swati is given justice, as the apex court of the country, which has assured the lawmaker, must do justice in this particular case, as it is an insult to the people of the country.

