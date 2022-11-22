Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
==========================================================================================================
For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
==========================================================================================================
Sakrand Sugar 31.03.2022 - (148.030) (3.32) - -
Mills Limited Half Year
Ghani Chemical 30.06.2023 10% (i) - - - 01.12.2022 to
Industries
Limited Year Bonus Shares 07.12.2022
Ghani Global 30.06.2023 10% (i) - - - 06.12.2022 to
Holdings Limited Year Bonus Shares 12.12.2022
==========================================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments