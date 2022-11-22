KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================================================================== For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) ========================================================================================================== Sakrand Sugar 31.03.2022 - (148.030) (3.32) - - Mills Limited Half Year Ghani Chemical 30.06.2023 10% (i) - - - 01.12.2022 to Industries Limited Year Bonus Shares 07.12.2022 Ghani Global 30.06.2023 10% (i) - - - 06.12.2022 to Holdings Limited Year Bonus Shares 12.12.2022 ==========================================================================================================

