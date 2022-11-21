AGL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
ANL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.75%)
AVN 78.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.18%)
BOP 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.67%)
CNERGY 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.41%)
EFERT 81.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.15%)
EPCL 54.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.26%)
FCCL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.09%)
FFL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.18%)
FLYNG 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.05%)
FNEL 4.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.76%)
GGL 16.48 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.24%)
HUMNL 5.69 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.25%)
KEL 2.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.43%)
LOTCHEM 30.87 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.05%)
MLCF 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
OGDC 74.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.34%)
PAEL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (5.43%)
PRL 17.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.35%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.95%)
TELE 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
TPL 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.21%)
TPLP 18.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.35%)
TREET 22.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.18%)
TRG 146.50 Increased By ▲ 4.88 (3.45%)
UNITY 17.14 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.7%)
WAVES 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.25%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.11%)
BR100 4,311 Increased By 6.8 (0.16%)
BR30 16,230 Increased By 111.5 (0.69%)
KSE100 42,751 Increased By 20.4 (0.05%)
KSE30 15,728 Increased By 26.4 (0.17%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Russian rouble weakens towards 61 vs dollar

Reuters Published 21 Nov, 2022 12:46pm
Follow us

MOSCOW: The rouble fell towards 61 against the dollar on Monday as oil prices hovering near their lowest since late September outweighed the impact of a favourable month-end tax period on the Russian currency in early trade.

At 0727 GMT, the rouble was 0.6% weaker against the dollar at 60.77. It had gained 0.4% to trade at 62.20 versus the euro, a one-week high, and had firmed 0.1% against the yuan to 8.48.

Trading near the upper end of the 60-61 range due to a weak external background, the rouble may strengthen towards 60 later in the session, said Promsvyazbank analysts in a note.

An upcoming tax period that usually sees export-focused firms convert foreign exchange revenues into roubles to pay domestic liabilities will support the rouble, said Dmitry Polevoy, head of investment at Locko Invest.

Rouble holds between 60-61 vs dollar

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia’s main export, was down 0.5% at $87.2 a barrel, after dropping below $86 a barrel in the previous session for the first time since Sept. 28.

The Group of Seven nations and Australia plan to cap prices of Russian sea-borne oil shipments effective Dec. 5, with a second cap on oil products kicking in Feb. 5.

The unprecedented price ceiling aims to block Russia from profiting from a jump in oil prices since sending tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in February, while ensuring that Russian oil continues flowing to global markets after a European Union ban on Russian oil imports takes effect next month.

Polevoy said Russian oil revenues would remain at sufficient levels to ensure that the rouble only gradually weakens towards the end of this year and the start of the next.

Russian stock indexes were falling.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was down 0.9% to 1,136.5 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.7% lower at 2,191.8 points.

Rouble Russian rouble

Comments

1000 characters

Russian rouble weakens towards 61 vs dollar

Power projects: Huge receivables hurdle to new Chinese funding

Pakistan's current account deficit clocks in at $567mn in October

Intra-day update: rupee registers losses against US dollar

SHC acquits all men sentenced in Perween Rehman murder case

Net FDI in Pakistan falls over 52% in first four months of FY23

COP27 summit cuts deal to fund climate damages

Oil prices ease to trade near 2-month lows on China demand fears, dollar strength

IT, ST, FED: FBR plans ballot to select cases for audit

Two fertilizer plants: Body formed to examine possibility of RLNG supply

There will be a ‘surprise’ for everyone on 26th: Imran Khan

Read more stories