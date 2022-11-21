AGL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.27%)
ANL 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
AVN 78.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.09%)
BOP 5.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.01%)
EFERT 81.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
EPCL 53.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.5%)
FCCL 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
FFL 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.49%)
FLYNG 7.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 4.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.4%)
GGGL 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.49%)
GGL 16.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.44%)
HUMNL 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
KEL 2.89 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.48%)
LOTCHEM 30.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.17%)
MLCF 27.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.4%)
OGDC 74.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.68%)
PAEL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.76%)
PIBTL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.33%)
PRL 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.52%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
TELE 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.28%)
TPL 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.48%)
TPLP 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.39%)
TREET 22.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.17%)
TRG 141.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-1.87%)
UNITY 16.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.94%)
WAVES 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.24%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.69%)
BR100 4,304 Decreased By -7.9 (-0.18%)
BR30 16,118 Decreased By -114.7 (-0.71%)
KSE100 42,730 Decreased By -89.5 (-0.21%)
KSE30 15,701 Decreased By -62.2 (-0.39%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Five members gang of bike lifters arrested

APP Published 21 Nov, 2022 05:59am
Follow us

KARACHI: The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) Karachi Police on Sunday arrested a five member gang of robbers and motorcycle thieves and recovered two stolen motorcycles from their possession.

According to spokesman for SIU, a notorious gang infamous as Khuzdari gang was arrested from Service Road, Eidgah ground, Nazimabad area.

Arrested were identified as Ali Ahmed, Abdul Rasool, Muhammad Islam, Yousuf and Abdul Hakeem. Motorcycles bearing registration numbers NHB-3254 and NDM-4166 and two illegal 30 bore pistols were recovered from the arrested. Cases of stolen motorcycles were registered within Eidgah and Paposh Nagar police stations. Arrested accused used to snatch on gun point or steal motorcycles from Karachi and sell them in Khuzdar, Balochistan. The accused have been arrested earlier and had been to jail as well.

Karachi police Crime Investigation Agency SIU gang of bike lifters arrested

Comments

1000 characters

Five members gang of bike lifters arrested

Planning minister rejects ‘default risk’ rumours

Bilawal lauds ‘G-77 members and China’ for trust, support

PM hails historic deal

Power projects: Huge receivables hurdle to new Chinese funding

There will be a ‘surprise’ for everyone on 26th: Imran Khan

Rawalpindi: access to Islamabad on 26th may be disallowed

IT, ST, FED: FBR plans ballot to select cases for audit

Two fertilizer plants: Body formed to examine possibility of RLNG supply

Determined IT refund: Scam involving tax officials unearthed

KPT: land-grabbers planning ruthless land grab?

Read more stories