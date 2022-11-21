AGL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.27%)
Nov 21, 2022
Mufti Rafi Usmani laid to rest at Darul Uloom Karachi

INP Published 21 Nov, 2022 05:59am
KARACHI: The funeral prayers for renowned scholar Mufti Muhammad Rafi Usmani were offered at Jamia Darul Uloom in Korangi area of Karachi and later he was laid to rest there on Sunday.

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, a number of political and social figures and a large number of people and students also participated in the funeral prayers.

Mufti Rafi’s Namaz-i-Janaza was led by his younger brother Mufti Taqi Usman.

A large contingent of police was deployed to guard the funeral and burial of Mufti Rafi Usmani. Bomb disposal squad also checked the whole seminary.

Mufti Muhammad Rafi Usmani was the president of Jamia Darul Uloom, Karachi. He was also the vice president of Wifaqul Madaris Al-Arabiya, Pakistan.

Mufti Rafi Usmani was born on July 21, 1936 in Uttar Pradesh, India, and he was 86 years old. He started his primary education and memorisation of Holy Quran from Darul Uloom, Deoband. He migrated to Pakistan with his family in 1947 at the age of 12.

In 1948, he completed memorisation of the Quran from Bab al-Islam Mosque, Aram Bagh, Karachi. In 1951, he took admission in Jamia Darul Uloom Karachi, Nanakwara, to study Dars-e-Nizami.

He also took Fazil Arabi degree from Punjab University while completing Mufti course. He started his teaching career from Jamia Darul Uloom, Karachi. In 1971, the responsibilities of Darul Ifta and Darul Hadith were entrusted to him.

It is to be noted here that Mufti Rafi Usmani was a son of Mufti-e-Azam Pakistan Muhammad Shafi Usmani. After the death of Mufti Shafi Usmani, the management of Darul Uloom, Karachi was entrusted to Mufti Rafi Usmani.

Mufti Rafi Usmani also played a prominent role in Khatm-e-Nubuwwat Movement and other religious and political movements.

