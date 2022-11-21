AGL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.27%)
Pakistan

Qatar greeted for hosting global football tournament

Recorder Report Published 21 Nov, 2022 08:08am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday extended their best wishes to Qatar for hosting the football World Cup.

The premier Shehbaz Sharif tweeted that “on behalf of the government & people of Pakistan, I extend our best wishes to Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, the Emir & brotherly people of Qatar for hosting the football World Cup. The world will experience the best of Qatar’s history, culture & hospitality”.

Former prime Minister Imran Khan tweeted that “wishing Qatar the best for successfully holding the football World Cup, which begun on Sunday today. It is for the first time that a Muslim country is hosting this biggest sporting event in the world.’’

Qatar Imran Khan PM Shehbaz Sharif FIFA World Cup 2022 global football tournament

