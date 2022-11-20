AGL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.27%)
Asad Umar says we need country where individuals not bigger than institutions

  • PTI leader says to realize the dreams of the people we need a country that takes its own decisions and is subservient to none
BR Web Desk Published November 20, 2022 Updated November 20, 2022 11:32am
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Umar said Sunday that we need a country in which "individuals are not bigger than institutions and institutions are not bigger than the nation," stressing that this was the only way to realize the dreams of the people.

In a Twitter post, Umar shared his experience of interacting with "thousands of people" during his party's ongoing long march towards Islamabad.

"Saw their amazing spirit of generosity, the sincerity of their affection, hope in their eyes. It is truly tragic that a corrupt elite has exploited them and enriched themselves," he said.

"To realise the dreams of these people we need a country which takes its own decisions and is subservient to none. A country in which all power flows from its citizens."

Umar's statement comes a day after PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan gave the call to party supporters to gather in Rawalpindi on November 26.

Addressing the long march through a video link, he announced that he will also join the long march on November 26 "and announce the next plan of action on that day". He urged PTI supporters to reach between 1-2pm and said that he will deliver an address.

Long march: Imran calls on supporters to reach Rawalpindi on Nov 26

"This demonstration will not stop," he said. "All experts agree that there is no way out of the political crisis other than free and fair elections. Therefore, we will demand just one thing in Islamabad."

Earlier, PTI leader Asad Umar had asked the nation on Saturday to get ready for Imran's call to converge to Islamabad “which will lead to the largest ever demonstration in the history of the country.”

Currently, Imran is recovering from gunshot wounds that he sustained during an assassination attempt earlier in the month. PTI leaders Asad Umar and Shah Mahmood Qureshi led the demonstration in Imran’s absence.

