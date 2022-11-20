Lahore commissioner assures LCCI of all-out support

LAHORE: The Commissioner Lahore Ali Jan has assured his all-out support to the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) for economic well being.

The Commissioner was talking to the LCCI President Kashif Anwar at Commissioner’s office on Saturday. LCCI Vice President Adnan Khalid Butt and Secretary General Shahid Khalil were also present on the occasion.

The Commissioner said that he has directed all the departments to have meetings with the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry to identify the challenges being faced by the business community.

“The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry is the largest stakeholders and its input is of prime importance for the sake of economy”, he added.

He said that the secretaries of all the provincial departments will soon have meeting at LCCI and prepare their recommendations to be forwarded to the Chief Minister for implementation.

The Commissioner said that six sites have been identified for parking plazas. He said that he believes in consultations therefore the mechanism of joint meetings will be held.

He also agreed with LCCI President Kashif Anwar that all possible facilitation will be given to the industry which the real job creator. He also shared his market visit plans with LCCI President.

The Commissioner assured to the LCCI President that there would be no forced closure on the issue of smog and dengue while notice will be issues before taking any such action.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar said that the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry will soon install fire hydrant to promote this culture. He also highlighted the issues of parking plazas, traffic, smog and notices to the industry.

