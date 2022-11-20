KATI pays tribute to Mufti Rafi Usmani

KARACHI: Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) Patron-in-Chief S M Muneer, President Faraz-ur-Rehman, CEO KITE Zubair Chhaya, Senior Vice-President Nighat Awan, Vice-President Muslim Mohamedi and members of the executive committee expressed deep sorrow and grief on the sad demise of President Jamia Darul Uloom Karachi Maulana Mufti Rafi Usmani and paid tribute to his religious and academic services. In his condolence statement, Muneer said that the country has lost a respected scholar and he was a great intellectual and religious figure. KATI President Faraz-ur-Rehman said that Maulana Rafi Usmani was considered among the leading scholars of Pakistan.

Late Maulana Rafi Usmani spent his entire life teaching Quran and Sunnah following his father’s footstep at Darul Uloom Karachi. His services in religious, academic and intellectual fields will always be remembered.

President KATI extended his heartfelt condolences to Mufti Wali Raazi and Mufti Taqi Usmani and prayed for highest place in Jannah for the deceased. CEO KITE Zubair Chhaya paid tribute to the religious services of the late Maulana Rafi Usmani and said that he was the author of more than 30 religious books.

