Nov 20, 2022
Cotton spot rates

Recorder Report Published 20 Nov, 2022 04:16am
KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Saturday (November 19, 2022).

===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
                    Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-gin   Upcountry   Spot rate    Spot rate    Difference
                    for      price     Ex-Karachi  ex. Khi. as   Ex-karachi
                                                   on 18-11-2022
===========================================================================
37.324 KG        17,200        235        17,435        17,435          NIL
Equivalent
40 KGS           18,433        252        18,685        18,685          NIL
===========================================================================

