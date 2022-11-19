PFA discards expired bakery products

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Friday discarded a huge quantity of expired bakery products and loose colours during a raid on a famous confectionary unit in Gulberg.

An enforcement team of the PFA took action against the bakery shop due to non-compliance of authority instructions, poor cleanliness arrangements and preserved expired food at the surface of the floor in the processing area.

Dairy and frozen meat products were stored together against the rules of the Punjab Pure Food Regulations. Apart from that, workers of the shop did not have medical and training certificates.

