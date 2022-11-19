AGL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.27%)
ANL 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
AVN 78.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.09%)
BOP 5.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.01%)
EFERT 81.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
EPCL 53.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.5%)
FCCL 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
FFL 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.49%)
FLYNG 7.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 4.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.4%)
GGGL 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.49%)
GGL 16.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.44%)
HUMNL 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
KEL 2.89 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.48%)
LOTCHEM 30.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.17%)
MLCF 27.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.4%)
OGDC 74.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.68%)
PAEL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.76%)
PIBTL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.33%)
PRL 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.52%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
TELE 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.28%)
TPL 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.48%)
TPLP 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.39%)
TREET 22.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.17%)
TRG 141.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-1.87%)
UNITY 16.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.94%)
WAVES 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.24%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.69%)
BR100 4,304 Decreased By -7.9 (-0.18%)
BR30 16,118 Decreased By -114.7 (-0.71%)
KSE100 42,730 Decreased By -89.5 (-0.21%)
KSE30 15,701 Decreased By -62.2 (-0.39%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PFA discards expired bakery products

Recorder Report Published 19 Nov, 2022 06:48am
Follow us

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Friday discarded a huge quantity of expired bakery products and loose colours during a raid on a famous confectionary unit in Gulberg.

An enforcement team of the PFA took action against the bakery shop due to non-compliance of authority instructions, poor cleanliness arrangements and preserved expired food at the surface of the floor in the processing area.

Dairy and frozen meat products were stored together against the rules of the Punjab Pure Food Regulations. Apart from that, workers of the shop did not have medical and training certificates.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Punjab Food Authority PFA expired bakery products PFA discards

Comments

1000 characters

PFA discards expired bakery products

ECC allows TCP to import urea from China, Azerbaijan

Attack on Imran Khan: fear still stalks people

Extension of specified officials’ tenures: Coalition partners agree to insert word ‘retention’ in army law?

Imran hints at moving SC against likely amendment

Zardari says strongly believes in army’s promotion system

PIBT willing to supply Thar coal to Gwadar power plant

FCA, QTA: K-E seeks adjustments

Weekly PSDP disbursement: Data uploading abandoned by ministry?

Export of sugar: PSMA links sugarcane crushing to govt permission

NA informed: $5.66bn foreign loan, aid received

Read more stories