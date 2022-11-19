AGL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.27%)
ANL 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
AVN 78.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.09%)
BOP 5.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.01%)
EFERT 81.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
EPCL 53.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.5%)
FCCL 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
FFL 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.49%)
FLYNG 7.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 4.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.4%)
GGGL 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.49%)
GGL 16.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.44%)
HUMNL 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
KEL 2.89 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.48%)
LOTCHEM 30.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.17%)
MLCF 27.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.4%)
OGDC 74.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.68%)
PAEL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.76%)
PIBTL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.33%)
PRL 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.52%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
TELE 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.28%)
TPL 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.48%)
TPLP 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.39%)
TREET 22.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.17%)
TRG 141.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-1.87%)
UNITY 16.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.94%)
WAVES 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.24%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.69%)
BR100 4,304 Decreased By -7.9 (-0.18%)
BR30 16,118 Decreased By -114.7 (-0.71%)
KSE100 42,730 Decreased By -89.5 (-0.21%)
KSE30 15,701 Decreased By -62.2 (-0.39%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Govt urged to lend poultry sector a helping hand

Recorder Report Published 19 Nov, 2022 07:00am
Follow us

LAHORE: The LCCI has urged the government to take immediate measures to save the poultry sector and to avoid a looming food crisis. The government is not clearing 130,000 tonnes of soyabean seeds that are now stockpiled at the Karachi Port and are worth more than Rs22 billion. Soyabean oil is derived from soyabean seed, which is then processed and used as a critical component of animal and poultry feed.

The same seeds are also used to make soya milk for babies and are a critical component for the fattening of big animals. It is crucial to note that without soyabean seeds, the chicken feed cannot be produced. As a result, the country now faces the possibility of a food security crisis.

According to the President of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry Kashif Anwar, Senior Vice President Zafar Mahmood Chaudhry, and Vice President Adnan Khalid Butt, if soyabean seed is not released, meat production in the country will suffer, along with an impossible-to-manage shortage of milk and eggs. They said, due to the severe possibility of a feed shortage, many poultry farmers have decided not to place chickens in their farms this season.

They urged the government to release the soyabean seed soon, warning that if it is not, not only would the country run out of chickens and eggs in the next two weeks, but also of milk and meat, adding that this has led to the concerns about the closure of 32,000 poultry farms, as well as the direct impact on more than 300 feed mills and the suspension of $1200 million in investment in this sector, including significant participation from international investors. Additionally, the poultry industry contributes 50% of the nation’s meat needs, and it also employs more than 15 lakh people.

They added that the lack of access to soyabean seeds across the country is beginning to have an impact; chicken is becoming more expensive, and is becoming increasingly out of reach of the average person.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

LCCI Soyabean oil soyabean Seeds poultry sector food security crisis poultry feed

Comments

1000 characters

Govt urged to lend poultry sector a helping hand

ECC allows TCP to import urea from China, Azerbaijan

Attack on Imran Khan: fear still stalks people

Extension of specified officials’ tenures: Coalition partners agree to insert word ‘retention’ in army law?

Imran hints at moving SC against likely amendment

Zardari says strongly believes in army’s promotion system

PIBT willing to supply Thar coal to Gwadar power plant

FCA, QTA: K-E seeks adjustments

Weekly PSDP disbursement: Data uploading abandoned by ministry?

Export of sugar: PSMA links sugarcane crushing to govt permission

NA informed: $5.66bn foreign loan, aid received

Read more stories