Nov 19, 2022
ARL links supply of JP-8 to FFO upliftment

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 19 Nov, 2022 07:09am
ISLAMABAD: M/s Attock Refinery Limited (ARL) has linked supply of JP-8 to Pakistan Air Force (PAF) subject to upliftment of its Furnace Fuel Oil (FFO) by the power plants.

This cautionary message has been conveyed by the oil refinery to the federal government and PAF through a letter dated November 7, 2022.

After going through ARL letter, Directorate General of (Oil) Petroleum Division noted that ARL is confronted with serious challenges due to multiple issues including high Furnace Fuel Oil due to prevailing fuel crisis. This has forced ARL to operate at low capacity and if this situation continues it might have to go for a complete refinery shutdown. ARL is also fulfilling the requirements of JP-8 supplies of Pakistan Air Force. Directorate General Oil has requested Power Division to direct power plants to uplift ARL’s furnace oil more for stock build up with power plants, as per mandatory stock requirements, so that there is no disruption in defence supplies in the supreme national interest.

ARL’s Assistant General Manager (Commercial and Materials Management), Asif Saeed, in a letter to Group Captain Amber Ayaz, Director POL Air Headquarters, Islamabad, has assured that the refinery has always endeavoured to fulfil the requirements of JP-8 supplies to PAF in the supreme national interest and would strive to do the same in future, as well. However, due to prevailing FFO crisis, ARL is facing serious issues with respect to upliftment of its furnace oil, which has forced the company to operate at low capacity and if the situation continues, there might be complete shutdown of the refinery, said Assistant General Manager, adding that the situation has been explained to the competent authorities and there is hope of improvement.

Despite limitations, we will endeavour to meet PAF demand subject to regular uplifting of our FFO which will enable the refinery to operate at optimum capacity and meet the requirements of country POL products including JP-8, he concluded.

