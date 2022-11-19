AGL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.27%)
Opinion

Adding to pressure on PKR

Samina Khan Published 19 Nov, 2022 06:42am
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan seems to have stated the obvious. In other words, he has said something that most, if not all, people know. According to him, a drop in the exports, FDI and remittances will add to the woes of a beleaguered rupee, which is trading above 220 against the US dollar for quite some time.

The irony is that the economic managers of the incumbent government appear to be bereft of true understanding of the basic principles of economics and finance that Imran Khan has been highlighting through his speeches day in, day out.

They’re doing little or nothing to stem the rising inflation and inject stability, however modest, into the rupee through fiscal and monetary tools. Dealing with economic challenges is beyond this government’s capacity and ability, so it must call it quits. Will it?

Samina Khan (Islamabad)

Samina Khan

