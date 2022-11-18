AGL 6.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.95%)
Pakistan

Mufti Muhammad Rafi Usmani passes away

  • He authored a large number of books in Urdu, as well as some notable treatises in Arabic
BR Web Desk Published November 18, 2022 Updated November 18, 2022 10:04pm
Mufti Muhammad Rafi Usmani has passed away at the age of 86, Aaj News reported.

He was the elder brother of Mufti Muhammad Taqi Usmani and president of Darul Uloom Karachi.

Muhammad Rafi Usmani was the son of the late Mufti Muhammad Shafi Usmani and the founder of Darul Uloom Karachi.

He was recognised for his knowledge of fiqh, hadith, and tafsir. He authored a large number of books in Urdu, as well as some notable treatises in Arabic.

The funeral prayers will be held in the graveyard located on the premises of Darul Uloom Karachi.

