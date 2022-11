KARACHI: At least 20 devotees including children were killed and several others sustained injuries after a passenger van met with an accident at Indus Highway near Khairpur on Thursday.

As per the details garnered, the ill-fated incident took place when a van carrying devotees including women and children heading towards Sehwan Sharif from Khairpur fell in cut made for flood water at Indus Highway near Khairpur.

