LIBOR interbank offered rates

LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Thursday (November 17, 2022).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 3.81729 3.81214 3.81857 0.06438
Libor 1 Month 3.91071 3.87857 3.91071 0.08875
Libor 3 Month 4.67429 4.63000 4.67429 0.15750
Libor 6 Month 5.08200 5.15629 5.15629 0.22350
Libor 1 Year 5.46486 5.63286 5.66643 0.38238
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
