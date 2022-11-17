AGL 6.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.19%)
ANL 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
AVN 78.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.75%)
BOP 5.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
CNERGY 4.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.17%)
EFERT 81.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.21%)
EPCL 54.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.24%)
FCCL 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.11%)
FFL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.79%)
FLYNG 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
FNEL 5.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.37%)
GGGL 9.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
GGL 16.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.4%)
KEL 2.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.35%)
LOTCHEM 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.62%)
MLCF 27.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
OGDC 75.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.94%)
PAEL 15.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.06%)
PIBTL 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.13%)
PRL 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.77%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.93%)
TELE 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.39%)
TPL 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.91%)
TPLP 18.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.63%)
TREET 23.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.99%)
TRG 145.07 Decreased By ▼ -3.08 (-2.08%)
UNITY 17.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-5.13%)
WAVES 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.68%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.31%)
BR100 4,312 Decreased By -24.3 (-0.56%)
BR30 16,233 Decreased By -213.1 (-1.3%)
KSE100 42,820 Decreased By -164 (-0.38%)
KSE30 15,763 Decreased By -53.5 (-0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm logs 10% weekly slump on stronger ringgit, demand concerns

Reuters Published 17 Nov, 2022 04:28pm
Follow us

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures fell on Thursday, clocking the sharpest weekly decline of 10% in four months, weighed by a stronger ringgit and demand worries.

The benchmark palm oil contract for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 177 ringgit, or 4.4%, to 3,845 ringgit ($845.05) a tonne.

Palm fell for a fourth consecutive session to its lowest closing in over a month.

Traders adjusted positions ahead of a long weekend, as Bursa Malaysia will be closed on Friday for a public holiday, a day before the country holds a general election.

“The strength in ringgit is putting a squeeze on refining margins,” said Paramalingam Supramaniam, director at Selangor-based brokerage Pelindung Bestari.

However, the downside to prices could be limited if the tropical storms in Malaysia worsen and hurt the quantity and quality of crude palm oil, he added.

Palm oil falls for third day on higher stocks, demand woes

The ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, has risen from its recent lows, making the edible oil cheaper for holders of foreign currencies.

Oil prices fell for a second straight day as concerns over geopolitical tensions eased, making palm a less attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

Rising coronavirus infections in China, which is still following a strict zero-COVID policy, added to concerns over demand for edible oils and crude.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract fell 0.4%, while its palm oil contract eased 3.1%.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 1.5%, extending an overnight plunge as the contract retreated from a five-month high set last week.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Malaysian palm oil Malaysian palm oil futures palm oil export Palm oil price Palm oil market

Comments

1000 characters

Palm logs 10% weekly slump on stronger ringgit, demand concerns

US says there has never been any truth to Imran’s regime change allegations

PTI long march protesters have no right to block motorways: IHC

Asad Umar claims Imran was warned that powerful people will turn against him if he visited Russia

US to support Pakistan through Global Fertilizer Challenge

Prime International set to acquire Eni’s business in Pakistan

Oil falls on easing geopolitical tensions, China demand worries

Elon Musk says he will find a new leader for Twitter

FBR decides to fix forex limit for outgoing int’l passengers

US govt-led ‘Investment Promotion Activity’ initiative launched: Step taken to boost trade, FDI flows

Q1 FY23: External debt, liabilities dip over $3bn

Read more stories