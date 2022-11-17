AGL 6.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.19%)
Minar-e-Pakistan entering the metaverse

BR Life & Style Published 17 Nov, 2022 08:25pm
Pakistan’s 70-metre tower, the ‘Minar-e-Pakistan’, is entering the metaverse. The icon has been brought to the virtual universe by Eventcombo, reported Arabian Business on Thursday.

Situated in Lahore, the historical monument features a combination of modern and Mughal architecture. Visitors in the metaverse can see a 360-degree panoramic view of the monument.

“Technology is galloping beyond geographical boundaries to enhance access to the wonders of the world. Visiting the digital twin of Minar-e-Pakistan is like re-visiting the bygone era and exploring the cultural heritage of Pakistan, up and close,” Evencombo was quoted as saying by Arabian Business.

Minar-e-Pakistan joins many other historical sites in the metaverse.

Saudi artists marvel at surprise patron: their own rulers

Recently, Saudi Arabia’s AlUla joined the metaverse, as part of KSA’s Vision 2030 National Transformation Programme to empower technological transformation and innovation, the report added.

Digital tourists at the metaverse will see a “completely immersive 3D model of Hegra’s Tomb of Lihyan, Son of Kuza, UNESCO World Heritage site,” added the company, stating that the monument will allow virtual tourists to explore its unique features from anywhere in the world.

Created in Decentraland, information portals will direct visitors to different areas of AlUla’s heritage, expanding awareness of its 200,000 years of human history.

“RCU’s entry into the metaverse is a groundbreaking development in innovation and virtual reality tourism that connects the whole world with the wonders of AlUla,” RCU’s chief executive officer Eng Amr AlMadani was quoting as telling Arabian Business.

Growing 'Davos in the Desert' a sign of Saudi clout

Historical sites in the metaverse enable architects and archaeologists to preserve the history and culture of sites and monuments without fear of decay and destruction, especially those with heritage status.

Minar e Pakistan metaverse virtual reality

