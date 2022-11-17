AGL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.38%)
Cotton spot rate up by Rs200 per maund

Recorder Report Published 17 Nov, 2022 05:59am
LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Wednesday increased the spot rate by Rs 200 per maund and closed it at Rs 17,200.

The local cotton market remained steady and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Naseem Usman also said that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 14,500 to Rs 18,000 per maund. The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 16,500 to Rs 18,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is between Rs 5,500 to Rs 8,200 per 40 kg. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 6,000 to Rs 8,800 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 16,500 to Rs 18,500 per maund.

800 bales of Dherki were sold at Rs 18,000 per mauned, 1200 bales of Ghotki, 200 bales of Dadu were sold at Rs 17,400 to Rs 17,500 per maund, 200 bales of Adil Pur were sold at Rs 17,400 per maund, 400 bales of Saleh Pat were sold at Rs 15,500 per maund, 1200 bales of Rohri were sold at Rs 14, 200 to Rs 15,000 per maund, 200 bales of Tando Adam were sold at Rs 17,500 per maund, 1000 bales of Mehrab Rs 14,200 to Rs 15,000 per maund, 1000 bales of Rahim Yar Khan were sold at Rs 17,200 to Rs 17,400 per maund, 1800 bales of Mian Wali were sold at Rs 17,000 to Rs 17,500 per maund, 800 bales of Bagho Bahar were sold at Rs 17,100 per maund, 200 bales of Kot Sabzal were sold at Rs 17,000 per maund, 320 bales of Chani Goth were sold at Rs 17,500 per maund, 400 bales of Dera Ghazi Khan were sold at Rs 18,000 per maund, 1400 bales of Marrot were sold at Rs 17,000 to Rs 17,300 per maund, 2000 bales of Fort Abbas were sold at Rs 16,500 to Rs 17,300 per maund, 200 bales of Chichawatni were sold at Rs 15,500 per maund, 400 bales of Sadiqabad were sold at RS 17,200 per maund and 400 bales of Yazman Mandi were sold at Rs 16,000 to Rs 16,500 per maund.

The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) increased the spot rate by Rs 200 per maund and closed it at Rs 17,200 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 285 per kg.

