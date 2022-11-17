AGL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.38%)
StanChart Pakistan donates $249,000 for flood relief

Press Release Published November 17, 2022 Updated November 17, 2022 06:10am
KARACHI: Standard Chartered has donated a total of $249,000 towards emergency relief and rehabilitation of communities impacted by the recent floods that have caused large-scale devastation all over Pakistan.

The selected partners are The Citizens Foundation and Orange Tree Foundation for immediate relief and British Asian Trust for rehabilitation. Both these organisations have extensive experience and resources to expand the outreach of such philanthropic efforts, promising relief to the flood affected people and communities.

Rehan Shaikh, Chief Executive Officer, Standard Chartered Bank (Pakistan) Limited said, “We are deeply shocked by the devastation of the floods in Pakistan. Our commitment is absolute, and we are totally focused and determined towards rehabilitation and relief of the flood affected people.”

