Minister challenges Imran to move court on Toshakhana gifts’ issue

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday challenged the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to go to court on the Toshakhana gifts issue.

In a statement, she said that “enough was enough”, and Imran Khan would have to be accountable for foreign funding, corruption, and money laundering.

While responding to Imran Khan’s statement of backing down on the appointment of the Army Chief, Federal Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said, “Who are you?”

She said it should be noted that Imran Khan said in a conversation with senior journalists and anchor persons that he had backed down on the issue of appointment of the Army Chief.

The minister said Imran Khan bought the watch for Rs20 million and sold it for Rs280 million through “handlers”, while the money was not even declared.

She said Imran might file a case in Pakistan, Dubai, or anywhere else, and he would have to show receipts.

She asked Imran Khan that instead of making announcements, he should give the date of filing the case.

She also challenged Imran to tweet the receipt of the sale of the watch along with the date of filing the case in court.

She questioned what was wrong with Shahzeb Khanzada, Geo News, and Mir Ibrahim if Imran had sold the watch for Rs280 million after purchasing it for only Rs20 million.

Moreover, the minister challenged Imran Khan to disclose who brought the watch money to Pakistan and how.

She said Imran levelled false accusations against others, but when he himself got caught red-handed, he claimed the accusations were baseless.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said Imran put political opponents in death cells on false charges, but when he was found guilty, he started a mantra of baseless allegations.

She reminded him that Imran Khan did not respond to any notice of the Toshakhana case and did not join any investigation.

