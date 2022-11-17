AGL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.38%)
Dastgir urged to take Sindh secretary on KE board

Recorder Report Published 17 Nov, 2022 07:40am
Follow us

KARACHI: Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh has requested federal Energy Minister Khurram Dastgir Khan to include provincial energy secretary in the board of directors of the K-Electric for effective representation of the Sindh government in the power utility.

In his letter to the federal minister, Imtiaz Sheikh referred to the meeting he held with him at the Chief Minister’s House in which the issue of effective representation of the Sindh government in the board of directors of K-Electric for the effective solution of urban problems was discussed.

He wrote in the letter that the federal minister had assured the provincial government of further progress to take this matter forward.

“Therefore, I request you to include the provincial energy secretary as a member/provincial representative of the Board of Directors of K Electric, keeping in view the public interest,” he concluded in the letter.

