Markets
BOARD MEETINGS
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
=========================================================
Unity Foods Limited 16-11-2022 14:00
Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan)
Limited 16-11-2022 11:30
Pakistan Telecommunication
Company Ltd 16-11-2022 11:05
Engro Powergen Qadirpur
Limited 17-11-2022 10:00
Beco Steel Limited 17-11-2022 11:30
Oilboy Energy Limited 18-11-2022 11:00
Fatima Fertilizer Company
Limited 21-11-2022 14:30
Ghani Chemical Industries
Limited 21-11-2022 10:30
Bawany Air Products
Limited 23-11-2022 14:00
Dadex Eternit Limited 25-11-2022 11:30
=========================================================
