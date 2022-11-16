AGL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.38%)
ANL 9.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.63%)
AVN 79.06 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.33%)
BOP 5.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
EFERT 81.68 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.16%)
EPCL 54.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.3%)
FCCL 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.69%)
FFL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.81%)
FLYNG 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
FNEL 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
GGGL 9.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
GGL 16.69 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.79%)
HUMNL 5.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.35%)
LOTCHEM 31.29 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.97%)
MLCF 27.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
OGDC 76.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.86%)
PAEL 16.11 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.03%)
PIBTL 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
PRL 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.17%)
SILK 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.1%)
TPL 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 19.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 23.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.1%)
TRG 148.33 Increased By ▲ 7.64 (5.43%)
UNITY 18.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.06%)
WAVES 10.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.66%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.66%)
BR100 4,336 Increased By 21.5 (0.5%)
BR30 16,446 Increased By 158 (0.97%)
KSE100 42,984 Increased By 186.9 (0.44%)
KSE30 15,817 Increased By 108.2 (0.69%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US stocks open lower on disappointing retailer earnings

AFP Published 16 Nov, 2022 08:56pm
Follow us

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks retreated early Wednesday as markets digested warnings from a major retailer about a weak holiday shopping season, although US retail sales data suggested some resilience among consumers.

The broad-based S&P 500 fell 0.6 percent to 3,968.96 in early trading, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 1.1 percent to 11,192.76.

However, the Dow Jones Industrial Average recouped early losses and was up 0.1 percent to 33,617.08

The movements came after big-box retailer Target reported weaker-than-expected profits in its fiscal third quarter, citing an “increasingly challenging environment.”

As households grapple with stubbornly high inflation, US retailers have had to contend with a gloomier profit environment and ebbing demand, as well as consumers on the hunt for bargains.

Target warned that softening sales and profit trends persisted into November, adding it would be “prudent” to plan for outcomes centering around a low-single digit decline in comparable sales.

Wall Street jumps on more evidence of cooling inflation 36

But Target competitor Walmart was more upbeat, and raised its full-year outlook on Tuesday, though that was in large part due to growing demand for low-cost groceries.

US retail sales data, also released before the markets opened, pointed to some resilience in spending in the face of price pressures.

Sales rose more than expected, increasing 1.3 percent in October, boosted by autos but also by high gas prices, amid a slight decline in discretionary segments such as electronics and appliance stores, according to the Commerce Department report.

In other data, industrial output slowed in October and September’s result was revised lower, due to tepid manufacturing gains and slowing oil production.

Target shares fell 13.7 percent in early trading, while Walmart was up 0.7 percent.

Wall Street also is cautious following reports of a missile strike in Poland on Tuesday, tempered by statements that it likely was fired by Ukraine in the face of a Russian barrage.

“It remains to be seen if there will be a stronger response in the stock market as the day progresses,” said Patrick O’Hare of Briefing.com in an analysis.

Wall Street US stocks

Comments

1000 characters

US stocks open lower on disappointing retailer earnings

World Bank to provide $1.3 billion to Pakistan for emergency, agriculture and housing relief

Contempt case: Imran says PTI did not ‘knowingly violate’ court orders during May 25 march

Sale records of Toshakhana gifts available with govt: Imran Khan

FO says reports on BrahMos missile incident ‘disingenuous attempt’ to absolve India of its ‘irresponsible nuclear behaviour’

Police van on patrol targeted, six personnel martyred in Lakki Marwat

Rupee continues to depreciate, settles at 222.41

Imran says plans to sue Geo TV, Dubai-based businessman over 'baseless' Toshakana claims

Two soldiers martyred in KP's Bajaur district: ISPR

Musk testifies at trial over his $50bn Tesla compensation

Sazgar to launch Pakistan’s first locally-assembled hybrid electric vehicle

Read more stories