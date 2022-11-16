AGL 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
ANL 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.83%)
AVN 78.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.77%)
BOP 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.2%)
EFERT 81.59 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
EPCL 53.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.07%)
FCCL 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.62%)
FFL 6.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.29%)
FNEL 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.75%)
GGGL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
GGL 16.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.96%)
HUMNL 5.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
KEL 2.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.35%)
LOTCHEM 31.09 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.07%)
MLCF 27.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.65%)
OGDC 76.81 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.41%)
PAEL 15.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
PIBTL 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
PRL 17.53 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.92%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
TELE 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.7%)
TPL 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
TPLP 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.16%)
TREET 23.63 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
TRG 140.84 Decreased By ▼ -5.33 (-3.65%)
UNITY 18.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-3.96%)
WAVES 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.03%)
WTL 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.21%)
BR100 4,315 Decreased By -5.3 (-0.12%)
BR30 16,288 Decreased By -185.8 (-1.13%)
KSE100 42,797 Decreased By -54 (-0.13%)
KSE30 15,709 Decreased By -20.5 (-0.13%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Govt urged to notify revised power tariff for tube wells

N H Zuberi Published 16 Nov, 2022 05:50am
Follow us

KARACHI: Pakistan Businesses Forum (PBF) has demanded from the Power Division to notify the revised tariff of Rs 13 per unit on tube wells in the preview of recent announced Prime Minister Agriculture package, adding yet notification in this regard has not been issued and relief is not being passed towards the farmers from the Discos

PBF Vice President/ CEO Ahmad Jawad said Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet on Monday approved ‘Prime Minister’s agriculture package, with little impact on the budget, but deferred a decision on providing subsidised electricity to tube-wells due to its nearly Rs180 billion subsidy impact, which is a change of 180 degree to what the prime minister announced in his public address last month.

However, he stated it was a good initiative by the incumbent government to announce a massive relief package for farmers who are considered as the backbone of the country. As per the announcement loans worth Rs1800 billion will be disbursed to revamp the agriculture sector.

He said that subsidized loans worth Rs5 billion will be distributed among flood-hit farmers, who do not own agricultural land, adding that small loans will also be written-off in the flood affected areas.

Similarly, Rs 10 billion has been set aside for small and medium enterprises in agriculture sector under the relief package that has also allowed the import of used tractors for five years. He said that the price of DAP per bag had been reduced by Rs2500. He said it is also awaited that the fertiliser companies notify this countrywide.

PBF official also said fixed power rate of tube-wells, which was an old demand of farming community, had been approved and the prime minister had announced that Rs 13 per unit will be charged in order to reduce the input cost. However, this decision is yet to be implemented despite passage of two weeks, and now suddenly ECC set of the farmer community.

Ahmad Jawad also demanded a transparent way may be announced too for implementation of the package across the country including interest-free loans to install solar system for tube-wells which will greatly help small farmers.

He said burning of agriculture waste is contribution to smog. It is high time that the economic value of crop residuals is to be realised. The ratio of straw to paddy ranges from 0.7-1.4 percent depending on the variety and crop growth. Thus, on average, Pakistan produces around 14 million tonnes of biomass from rice crops. But, unfortunately, its significant chunk is burnt, which can be used as raw material in the paper and cardboard industry or as biomass fuels in houses and factories.

Gleaning lessons from the experience and success stories of China and India, the government of Pakistan should also opt for setting up biomass plants under public-private partnership to offer renewable biomass fuels as a substitute for fossil fuel, he added.

We must understand that a sustainable growth of the agriculture sector is vital for ensuring food security and rural development in the country. It is a major contributor to the employment and foreign exchange earnings. Additionally, it also provides industrial raw material; hence, growth in this sector obviously has multiple linkages to overall economy.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

ECC Farmers power tariff DISCOS Power Division Pakistan Businesses Forum Agriculture package

Comments

1000 characters

Govt urged to notify revised power tariff for tube wells

FBR chairman tells NA body: ‘So far, no mini-budget is under consideration’

Reports of Russian missiles hitting Polish village raise NATO alarm

IMF urges G20 leaders to ‘allow trade to do its job’

Country heading towards default, says Imran Khan

Staff-level mission date not finalised: IMF wants required adjustments

PSM to get Rs1.26bn to foot the bill for gas

Star Hydro Power case: PPIB in trouble

IDEAS 2022 inaugurated: Bilawal makes strong pitch for investment

PD asked to take up CPPCL issues with JWG

Immovable property tax issue: LHC summons FBR chairman, law secy

Read more stories