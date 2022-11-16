Markets
BOARD MEETINGS
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
=========================================================
Pakistan Telecommunication
Company Ltd 16-11-2022 11:05
Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan)
Limited 16-11-2022 11:30
Beco Steel Limited 17-11-2022 11:30
Engro Powergen Qadirpur
Limited 17-11-2022 10:00
Oilboy Energy Limited 18-11-2022 11:00
Ghani Chemical Industries
Limited 21-11-2022 10:30
Fatima Fertilizer Company
Limited 21-11-2022 14:30
Dadex Eternit Limited 25-11-2022 11:30
=========================================================
Comments