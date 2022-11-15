AGL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.95%)
Biden meets Erdogan at G20 summit in Bali

Reuters Published 15 Nov, 2022 02:04pm
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
ISTANBUL: US President Joe Biden met with Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of a G20 summit on Indonesia’s Bali island on Tuesday, according to Erdogan’s office and footage of the encounter on Turkish state broadcaster TRT.

Turkey’s presidency gave no further details.

Russia’s Lavrov meets UN Secretary General at G20

Agenda items for the NATO members could include extending a deal allowing Ukrainian grain exports to continue; Ankara’s request for F-16 jets; NATO enlargement; and the weekend Istanbul bomb attack that Ankara blamed on Kurdish militants.

