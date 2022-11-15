PML-N assails Imran Khan for conspiracy rhetoric ‘U-turn’

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday said the former prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan had given up the foreign conspiracy rhetoric after playing havoc with the national interest.

In her reaction to Imran Khan’s interview with the Financial Times, she said the former prime minister cannot be forgiven after retracting from his narrative and that he will be held accountable.

The minister said that on the basis of this narrative, chaos and lies were spread throughout the country and now a simple withdrawal was not enough.

“After terming the Parliament, the Pakistan Army, and the national institutions as traitors, he can’t be let off just by saying it’s behind me and it’s over,” the PML-N leader added.

The PTI head forced people in constitutional positions to violate the Constitution for the sake of his concocted story, she remarked.

Imran Khan says will no longer ‘blame’ US

Khan, she said, had no other option but to surrender his fake rhetoric of the conspiracy, imported government and regime change.

“Imran Khan put Pakistan’s interests in grave danger for the lust for power,” she added.

