UK removes Pakistan from its ‘High Risk Third Countries’ list

KARACHI: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari Monday shared “some good news”, announcing that the United Kingdom has officially removed Pakistan from its ‘High-Risk Third Countries’ list.

Sharing a picture of the official document on his Twitter handle, the foreign minister said that the decision was taken on Pakistan’s early completion of the Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) action plan.

“His Majesty’s Treasury issued an amendment to the UK’s High-Risk Third Countries’ list on November 14, 2022, through a Statuary Instrument.

The amendment removes Pakistan from the list in accordance with the decision taken by the FATF on October 21, 2022,” the official document read.

“The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office recognizes the progress Pakistan has made to improve money laundering and terrorist financing controls,” it further added.

In April 2021, the UK government added Pakistan to the list of undesirable 21 high-risk countries with unsatisfactory money laundering and terrorist financing controls.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022