Nov 15, 2022
PMEX daily trading report

Recorder Report Published 15 Nov, 2022 05:52am
KARACHI: On Friday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 19.103 billion and the number of lots traded at 12,893.

Major business was contributed by Currencies through COTS amounting to PKR 8.179 billion, followed by Gold (PKR 4.520 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 2.940 billion), DJ (PKR 1.059 billion), Copper (PKR 936.391 million), Crude Oil (PKR 697.227 million), Platinum (PKR 349.906 million), Silver (PKR 242.042 million), Natural Gas (PKR 87.161 million), SP 500 (PKR 84.619 million), Japan Equity (PKR 0.633 million) and Brent (PKR 6.224 million). In Agricultural Commodities, 2 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 1.940 million were traded.

