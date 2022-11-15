Minister voices concern over possible gas outages

KARACHI: Provincial Minister for Industries, Commerce and Cooperative Department Jam Ikramullah Dharejo has expressed concern over the news of gas outages to industrial and domestic consumers of Sindh.

He urged the prime minister to take notice of the news. Jam Ikramullah Dharejo said in his statement that Sindh is the most gas producing province in Pakistan.

Gas loadshedding would give a blow to industrial activities in Sindh. He further said gas loadshedding is likely to increase unemployment and poverty in the province.

Jam Ikramullah Dharejo said the prime minister should pay special attention to this issue and solve this issue on priority basis. Jam Ikramullah Dharejo said the government of Sindh is committed to industrial development in the province and is standing by the industrialists of Sindh to solve the problems.

