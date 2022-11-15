AGL 6.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ANL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.13%)
AVN 79.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.21%)
BOP 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.22%)
CNERGY 4.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.73%)
EFERT 81.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.13%)
EPCL 54.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.92%)
FCCL 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.36%)
FFL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.76%)
FLYNG 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.52%)
GGGL 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.55%)
GGL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.11%)
HUMNL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.03%)
KEL 2.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.76%)
LOTCHEM 30.76 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (7.36%)
MLCF 27.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.24%)
OGDC 76.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-2.01%)
PAEL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.72%)
PIBTL 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.92%)
PRL 17.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.34%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.46%)
TELE 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.47%)
TPL 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
TPLP 19.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.47%)
TREET 23.61 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (4.56%)
TRG 146.17 Increased By ▲ 10.19 (7.49%)
UNITY 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.81%)
WAVES 10.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.64%)
BR100 4,320 Decreased By -16 (-0.37%)
BR30 16,474 Increased By 97 (0.59%)
KSE100 42,851 Decreased By -242.1 (-0.56%)
KSE30 15,729 Decreased By -69.4 (-0.44%)
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report Published 15 Nov, 2022 05:52am
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY                         DATE         TIME
=========================================================
Pak-Gulf Leasing Company 
Limited                              15-11-2022     15:30
Honda Atlas Cars 
(Pakistan) Limited                   16-11-2022     11:30
Pakistan Telecommunication 
Company Ltd                          16-11-2022     11:05
Engro Powergen Qadirpur 
Limited                              17-11-2022     11:00
Oilboy Energy Limited                18-11-2022     11:00
=========================================================

