AGL 6.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ANL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.13%)
AVN 79.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.21%)
BOP 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.22%)
CNERGY 4.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.73%)
EFERT 81.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.13%)
EPCL 54.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.92%)
FCCL 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.36%)
FFL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.76%)
FLYNG 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.52%)
GGGL 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.55%)
GGL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.11%)
HUMNL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.03%)
KEL 2.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.76%)
LOTCHEM 30.76 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (7.36%)
MLCF 27.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.24%)
OGDC 76.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-2.01%)
PAEL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.72%)
PIBTL 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.92%)
PRL 17.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.34%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.46%)
TELE 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.47%)
TPL 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
TPLP 19.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.47%)
TREET 23.61 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (4.56%)
TRG 146.17 Increased By ▲ 10.19 (7.49%)
UNITY 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.81%)
WAVES 10.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.64%)
BR100 4,320 Decreased By -16 (-0.37%)
BR30 16,474 Increased By 97 (0.59%)
KSE100 42,851 Decreased By -242.1 (-0.56%)
KSE30 15,729 Decreased By -69.4 (-0.44%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia bans entry to 100 Canadians including Jim Carrey

AFP Published November 14, 2022
Follow us

MOSCOW: Russia announced Monday it banned entry to one hundred Canadians, including Jim Carrey, Margaret Atwood and several journalists, following new Canadian sanctions in October.

The Russian foreign ministry said it banned 100 people "directly involved in the formation of an aggressive anti-Russian policy".

Among them was 60-year-old actor and comedian Jim Carrey.

Margaret Atwood, the author of dystopian novel 'The Handmaid's Tale' is also on the list, along with several Canadians of Ukrainian origin were.

Journalists including state-broadcaster CBC's Murray Brewster, Margaret Evans, and Adrienne Arsenault were also banned.

Russia bans entry to Biden's siblings, US senators

This comes after Canada announced a new round of sanctions on police officers investigators, prosecutors and judges.

The Russian foreign ministry said it decided on the new round of sanctions "in response to the practice, implemented by Justin Trudeau's regime, of imposing sanctions against the Russian leadership, politicians and parliamentarians, business representatives, experts and journalists, cultural figures."

Since the beginning of the Ukraine offensive on February 24, Canada sanctioned more than 1,400 individuals and entities in Russia, Ukraine and Belarus.

RUssia Ukraine war Margaret Atwood Jim Carrey Canadian sanctions

Comments

1000 characters

Russia bans entry to 100 Canadians including Jim Carrey

Pakistan’s perceived default risk rises significantly

Pakistan will be among first to receive G7 'Global Shield' climate funding

Rupee declines marginally, settles at 221.69 against US dollar

Verdict in Dasu terrorist attack case demonstrates Pakistan’s ‘abiding commitment to counterterrorism’: FO

No discussions held between Shehbaz and Nawaz on COAS appointment, says Khawaja Asif

PM violated official secrets act by consulting Nawaz on army chief's appointment, claims Imran

China’s Xi tells Biden: Taiwan issue is ‘first red line’ that must not be crossed

Pakistan, Afghan border crossing closed after clashes

Giving up conspiracy narrative not an end, we want answers: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Shaheen Shah Afridi advised two-week rehabilitation, says PCB

Read more stories