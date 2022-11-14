AGL 6.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Blinken to visit China following Biden-Xi talks: White House

AFP Published 14 Nov, 2022 09:40pm
NUSA DUA: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit China early next year in a sign of easing tensions following talks between the two countries’ presidents, US officials said.

The White House, in a statement after talks between Joe Biden and Xi Jinping, said Blinken would travel to China “to follow up on their discussions”.

A senior State Department official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the two countries were working “to schedule a visit tentatively planned for early next year”.

China’s Xi tells Biden: Taiwan issue is ‘first red line’ that must not be crossed

Blinken’s visit would be the first by a US secretary of state since Mike Pompeo, who served under then-president Donald Trump, paid a brief visit in 2018.

Pompeo and Trump later became known for fierce denunciations of China, including over the Covid-19 pandemic.

Under Biden, climate envoy John Kerry is the only senior official to have visited, in part due to strict entry restrictions related to Covid.

China Joe Biden Xi Jinping Antony Blinken

