AGL 6.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ANL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.13%)
AVN 79.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.21%)
BOP 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.22%)
CNERGY 4.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.73%)
EFERT 81.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.13%)
EPCL 54.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.92%)
FCCL 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.36%)
FFL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.76%)
FLYNG 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.52%)
GGGL 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.55%)
GGL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.11%)
HUMNL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.03%)
KEL 2.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.76%)
LOTCHEM 30.76 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (7.36%)
MLCF 27.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.24%)
OGDC 76.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-2.01%)
PAEL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.72%)
PIBTL 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.92%)
PRL 17.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.34%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.46%)
TELE 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.47%)
TPL 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
TPLP 19.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.47%)
TREET 23.61 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (4.56%)
TRG 146.17 Increased By ▲ 10.19 (7.49%)
UNITY 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.81%)
WAVES 10.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.64%)
BR100 4,320 Decreased By -16 (-0.37%)
BR30 16,474 Increased By 97 (0.59%)
KSE100 42,851 Decreased By -242.1 (-0.56%)
KSE30 15,729 Decreased By -69.4 (-0.44%)
US equities open mostly lower after two-day rally

AFP Published 14 Nov, 2022 08:23pm
NEW YORK: Wall Street started the week mostly lower, retreating from a two-day rally as investors await key earnings reports from big retailers.

About 30 minutes into the first trading day of the week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was flat at 33,759.44.

The broad-based S&P 500 was down 0.4 percent to 3,978.83, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 1.0 percent, to 11,208.18.

Stocks jumped late last week after closely-watched inflation data were more tame than expected, offering hope the Federal Reserve might slow the aggressive pace of interest rate increases, and perhaps not hike quite as much as anticipated.

“This morning, however, there is a little bit of questioning as to whether the market overreacted last week,” said Briefing.com analyst Patrick J O’Hare.

And Adam Sarhan of 50 Park Investments said “There’s a tug of war between the bulls and the bears” on the direction for the market.

He told AFP the bears could prevail if retail earnings show the American consumer is losing steam.

Investors will be watching quarterly reports from Walmart, Target, Lowe’s and Home Depot, among others, which will serve as a proxy for consumer demand.

Walmart, which is due to release earnings Tuesday before the open, was flat in early trading.

