AGL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
ANL 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.72%)
AVN 79.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.41%)
BOP 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.61%)
CNERGY 4.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.73%)
EFERT 81.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.49%)
EPCL 53.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.94%)
FCCL 14.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.43%)
FFL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.97%)
FLYNG 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.89%)
GGGL 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.53%)
GGL 16.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.23%)
HUMNL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.86%)
KEL 2.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.1%)
LOTCHEM 28.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
MLCF 27.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.06%)
OGDC 77.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.37%)
PAEL 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.29%)
PIBTL 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.47%)
PRL 17.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.34%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.57%)
TELE 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.96%)
TPL 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.13%)
TPLP 18.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.09%)
TREET 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
TRG 142.21 Increased By ▲ 6.23 (4.58%)
UNITY 19.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.71%)
WAVES 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.13%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.27%)
BR100 4,315 Decreased By -21.3 (-0.49%)
BR30 16,350 Decreased By -26.5 (-0.16%)
KSE100 42,850 Decreased By -243.1 (-0.56%)
KSE30 15,724 Decreased By -74.8 (-0.47%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

SoftBank shares tumble after Vision Fund reports another big loss

Reuters Published 14 Nov, 2022 10:33am
Follow us

TOKYO: Shares in Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp plunged on Monday after the company reported a heavy loss at its Vision Fund investment arm for a third consecutive quarter.

The shares sank 13% in early afternoon trade - heading for their biggest one-day loss in more than two and a half years. Analysts said, however, that the share price slide was in part a pullback from a steep rally that had been driven by hopes of more share buybacks.

As of Friday’s close, SoftBank shares had gained more than 40% since October.

“Various expectations including another round of share buy-backs had pushed their share prices higher, and now they are in an adjustment phase,” SBI Securities analyst Shinji Moriyuki said.

Just a day before Friday’s quarterly results, SoftBank announced the completion of its plan to spend 400 billion yen ($2.88 billion) to buy back its own shares.

Jefferies analyst Atul Goyal said in a note to clients:

Japan’s SoftBank books hefty Vision Fund loss but returns to quarterly profit

“We were looking for another round of buyback announcement but there was none.”

Market specialists said worries about weakness in technology stocks is another factor weighing on shares in SoftBank, which bets heavily on growth of high-tech companies.

“The outlook for IT (information technology) companies is dim amid the slowing global economy,” Shigetoshi Kamada, general manager at the research department at Tachibana Securities.

“Expectations for SoftBank Group’s growth have been shrinking as there is a concern that value of its portfolio companies may not grow in this environment.”

The Vision Fund logged investment losses of 1.38 trillion yen ($9.9 billion) in the three months to Sept. 30 as the value of its portfolio continued to slide.

But SoftBank as a whole reported its first quarterly profit in three quarters, buoyed by paring some of its stake in China’s Alibaba Group Holdings.

SoftBank shares were still up 11% from the start of the year, far outperforming the tech-heavy Nasdaq’s 27.6% slide and the Nikkei average’s 2.6% dip.

SoftBank Group

Comments

1000 characters

SoftBank shares tumble after Vision Fund reports another big loss

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

Imran Khan says will no longer ‘blame’ US

Turkey accuses Kurdish PKK over Istanbul bomb attack

PD seeks Rs118.75bn supplementary grant

300MW Gwadar plant: CPPCL unwilling to shift to Thar coal

Oil prices extend gains on China demand hopes

Elon Musk says 'I have too much work on my plate'

Pakistan-Russia oil deal soon, says Dar

Industries: gas suspension decision resented

MBS’s visit postponed due to PTI’s long march: Asif

Read more stories