AGL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
ANL 9.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.34%)
AVN 79.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.09%)
BOP 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.61%)
CNERGY 4.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.73%)
EFERT 81.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.49%)
EPCL 53.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.94%)
FCCL 14.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.43%)
FFL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.97%)
FLYNG 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.52%)
GGGL 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.53%)
GGL 16.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1%)
HUMNL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.86%)
KEL 2.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.1%)
LOTCHEM 28.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
MLCF 27.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.99%)
OGDC 77.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.36%)
PAEL 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.29%)
PIBTL 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.47%)
PRL 17.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.39%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.57%)
TELE 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.96%)
TPL 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.13%)
TPLP 18.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.09%)
TREET 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
TRG 142.40 Increased By ▲ 6.42 (4.72%)
UNITY 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.81%)
WAVES 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.13%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.27%)
BR100 4,316 Decreased By -19.4 (-0.45%)
BR30 16,359 Decreased By -17.9 (-0.11%)
KSE100 42,850 Decreased By -243 (-0.56%)
KSE30 15,723 Decreased By -75.2 (-0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Cathay Pacific to reach 70% of pre-pandemic capacity by end-2023

Reuters Published 14 Nov, 2022 10:31am
Follow us

Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd said on Monday it expected to operate 70% of its pre-pandemic passenger flight capacity by the end of 2023, up from a planned 33% by the end of 2022, as it pressed ahead with recruitment and training.

The airline said it aimed to make a return to full pre-pandemic passenger flight capacity by the end of 2024.

Cathay last week announced long-serving executive Ronald Lam would take over as chief executive on Jan. 1 as it scrambles to return aircraft from storage and add 4,000 staff over the next 18 to 24 months to meet rising travel demand after Hong Kong lifted quarantine rules.

Rival Singapore Airlines Ltd has made a much quicker recovery, with passenger capacity set to reach 81% of pre-pandemic levels by the end of this year.

The Cathay pilots’ union last month said the Hong Kong airline faced unprecedented staffing and training shortages that would keep airfares high and impede the city’s return to its role of global aviation hub.

Cathay’s outgoing boss Augustus Tang said in a statement on Monday that his airline was taking a “measured and responsible approach” to managing its recovery given the challenges that came with having borders closed for longer than other markets.

Cathay Pacific to resume some flights in Russian airspace

“Importantly, we have sufficient pilots, cabin crew and operational employees to support our current flight schedules, and we are confident that our ongoing recruitment plans will ensure this remains the case throughout the recovery,” he said.

“The short-term bottlenecks lie in the recertification of pilots who have not been flying regularly for a long period of time and the reactivation of aircraft,” he added.

“We have been bolstering our capabilities to expedite this process.”

hong kong Cathay Pacific

Comments

1000 characters

Cathay Pacific to reach 70% of pre-pandemic capacity by end-2023

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

Imran Khan says will no longer ‘blame’ US

Turkey accuses Kurdish PKK over Istanbul bomb attack

PD seeks Rs118.75bn supplementary grant

300MW Gwadar plant: CPPCL unwilling to shift to Thar coal

Oil prices extend gains on China demand hopes

Elon Musk says 'I have too much work on my plate'

Pakistan-Russia oil deal soon, says Dar

Industries: gas suspension decision resented

MBS’s visit postponed due to PTI’s long march: Asif

Read more stories