Nepra chief commends KE’s Roshni Baji programme

KARACHI: Nepra chairman Tauseef H Farooqi commended the second cohort of KE’s Roshni Baji programme for their contribution in promoting a culture of safety across Karachi’s most densely populated neighbourhoods.

These remarks were made during a meeting with the graduating batch held at KE’s Distribution Network Academy with Chief Distribution Officer, Amer Zia, chief marketing and communications officer, Sadia Dada and chief people officer, Muhammad Rizwan Dalia, said a KE statement.

Between the 2 cohorts, 100 women have been part of the Roshni Baji program since its inception in February 2021.

The program was conceived to drive awareness among communities on the best practices for safe usage of electricity and its conservation and allow KE’s female customers in these areas – who primarily reside at home – access to the utility as well. Through their efforts, these women have educated over 460,000 households to date across Lyari, Baldia, Korangi, Malir, Shah Faisal, Bin Qasim, Surjani, Orangi, and others. Their intervention also enabled the conversion of almost 30,000 illegal connections to legalized, metered electricity users. In recognition, this initiative won the prestigious S&P Global Platts Energy Award under the Corporate Social Responsibility – Diversified Program Category.

Chairman Nepra, Tauseef H Farooqi congratulated the Roshni Baji program on their success. “This initiative that you are a part of is a unique program which is also the only one of its kind in the world. Safety is a core tenet of NEPRA’s philosophy, and we are pleased to share that our attention and efforts have improved the system to a point where despite heavy rainfall in the city this past monsoon season, the safety of the public was guaranteed and not a single electrocution incident was reported.”

Addressing the audience, he also stated, “With this training, you now have acquired new skills and the brand name of Roshni Baji associated with you. I encourage you all to keep your efforts up and never limit yourself. It is a huge credit to your families who have supported you on your journey as well, and if you keep working with passion and dedication, there is no limit to what you will be able to achieve.”

This initiative is also part of KE’s vision to partner, empower and uplift residents from low-income neighbourhoods in line with the company’s own commitments to the United Nations Sustainability Goals (SDG-5) that seek to achieve gender equality and women empowerment by the year 2030. Under the program, the Roshni Bajis are also being trained as Pakistan’s first certified female electricians capable of completing the single-phase wiring of any premises.

Chief marketing and communications officer KE, Sadia Dada welcomed “We are grateful to NEPRA for providing Pakistan’s energy sector with the vision of ‘Power with Prosperity’ under which the Roshni Baji Program was developed.”

