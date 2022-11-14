AGL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.4%)
ANL 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
AVN 80.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.58%)
BOP 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
CNERGY 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.18%)
EFERT 81.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.29%)
EPCL 54.52 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.24%)
FCCL 14.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
FFL 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
FLYNG 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
GGGL 9.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 17.11 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.82%)
HUMNL 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
KEL 2.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.4%)
LOTCHEM 28.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
MLCF 28.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.88%)
OGDC 77.97 Increased By ▲ 3.82 (5.15%)
PAEL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.11%)
PIBTL 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.63%)
PRL 17.94 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.18%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.78%)
TELE 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
TPL 7.91 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.77%)
TPLP 19.22 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (4.17%)
TREET 22.53 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.18%)
TRG 135.98 Increased By ▲ 9.48 (7.49%)
UNITY 20.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
WAVES 10.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.01%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.52%)
BR100 4,336 Increased By 35.2 (0.82%)
BR30 16,377 Increased By 378.4 (2.37%)
KSE100 43,093 Increased By 191.7 (0.45%)
KSE30 15,798 Increased By 137.5 (0.88%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Editorials

The matter of a resignation

Published November 14, 2022 Updated November 14, 2022 06:21am
Follow us

EDITORIAL: Our political parties never tire of paying lip-service to democracy and yet disregard basic democratic values when it suits their purposes.

The other day, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) asked its Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar to resign his seat in the upper house after he took a strong position on the issue of a secretly filmed highly objectionable video of his Senate colleague from the PTI, Azam Swati. Which he “gladly agreed” to do, posting a picture on Twitter showing him smilingly handing his resignation to Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani. He let it be known the cause of his resignation saying “as a political worker I cherish my right to express my opinions on matters of public interest”.

Khokhar has been posting a series of tweets on issues pertaining to civil liberties for quite some time. What seems to have got someone’s goat, leading to his party leadership’s demand for resignation are his tweets in which he first termed the widely condemned video of Senator Swati, as “a slap on the face of Senate Chairman and all parliamentarians”, and then gave vent to his anger in this tweet: “I never thought that our intelligence people would be so disrespectful and would make mockery of our religious and social ethics in this way.

No one’s self-respect is safe. May God curse these people.” Although politicians across party lines have applauded Khokhar for taking a principled stand, some other PPP loyalists such as Aitzaz Ahsan, Farhatullah Babar and Latif Khosa, have also been voicing concern over some recent events — and sidelined by the party leadership for that — no one from the other parties has dared to openly question certain deeply disturbing incidents of intimidation, extra-judicial arrests and custodial torture.

Unfortunately, almost all political parties are run as family fiefdoms in which second-tier leaders can express difference of opinion at the risk of either ouster from the party or getting cast aside.

The party heads make decisions that are aimed at protecting and promoting their own interests rather than good of the people who they claim to represent. Little surprise then that public rhetoric of the ruling coalition leaders is all about purported victimisation by Imran Khan’s government; there is hardly any mention of what needs to be done for public welfare.

If Khan has gained as much popularity as he has after his ouster it is not because he has any great achievements to claim for his time in office, but because he tells the people who flock to his rallies that he is fighting for ‘their’ rights, such as equality before law, ridding the country of elites control over power, as well as national sovereignty. Be that as it may, the ever shaky democracy in this country needs more politicians having the courage to call out those walking rough shod on the constitutionally guaranteed rights of citizens, including journalists and opposition politicians, to dignity and freedom of expression.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PPP Sadiq Sanjrani Azam Swati PTI Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar

Comments

1000 characters

The matter of a resignation

Imran Khan says will no longer ‘blame’ US

Revenue shortfall may ‘force’ FBR to tax banking profits as well

PD seeks Rs118.75bn supplementary grant

300MW Gwadar plant: CPPCL unwilling to shift to Thar coal

FTX collapse being scrutinized by Bahamas investigators

Judiciary urged to stand with nation

MBS’s visit postponed due to PTI’s long march: Asif

Pakistan-Russia oil deal soon, says Dar

Industries: gas suspension decision resented

FBR clarification

Read more stories