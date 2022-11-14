Iran charges more than 750 people for involvement in ‘riots’

TEHRAN: Iran’s judiciary has charged more than 750 people in three provinces for participating in “recent riots”, local media reported, amid nationwide protests since the death of Mahsa Amini. More than 2,000 people had already been charged, nearly half of them in the capital Tehran, since the demonstrations began in mid-September, according to judiciary figures.

Dozens of people, mainly demonstrators but also security personnel, have been killed during the protests, which the authorities have branded as “riots”. Judicial chief for the southern province of Hormozgan, Mojtaba Ghahremani, said 164 people had been charged “after the recent riots”, the judiciary’s Mizan Online news website reported Sunday. They face accusations including “incitement to killing”, “harming security forces”, “propaganda against the regime” and “damaging public property”, the website said, adding that their trials would begin “from Thursday in the presence of their lawyers”.