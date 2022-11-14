AGL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.4%)
Spurious pesticides, fertilizers seized in Multan

Recorder Report Published 14 Nov, 2022 08:06am
LAHORE: On the special instructions of Chief Minister, Punjab Agriculture Department conducted operations across the province against those involved in the business of adulterated agricultural pesticides and fertilizers.

Under supervision of Director General Agriculture, Pest Warning and Quality Control of Pesticides Punjab, Rana Faqir Ahmad, Agricultural Officer (Pest Warning) Wali Muhammad along with field staff raided the warehouse of Sangeta Pakistan Limited at Industrial Estate Multan on receipt of an information seized 1669 cartons of illegal local manufacturing/formulation worth more than 554 million rupees. FIR was registered against those involved in this nefarious business.

Expired agricultural drugs and labels have also been recovered from the accused in large numbers. The spokesman of Agriculture Department further said that the mafia selling fake agricultural inputs is being dealt with iron hands and the people involved in this heinous business are being punished.

The spokesperson further said that people can lodge complaints against the elements selling fake agricultural inputs through SMS/WhatsApp on 0300-2955539.

