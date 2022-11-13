AGL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.4%)
ANL 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
AVN 80.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.58%)
BOP 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
CNERGY 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.18%)
EFERT 81.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.29%)
EPCL 54.52 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.24%)
FCCL 14.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
FFL 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
FLYNG 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
GGGL 9.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 17.11 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.82%)
HUMNL 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
KEL 2.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.4%)
LOTCHEM 28.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
MLCF 28.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.88%)
OGDC 77.97 Increased By ▲ 3.82 (5.15%)
PAEL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.11%)
PIBTL 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.63%)
PRL 17.94 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.18%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.78%)
TELE 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
TPL 7.91 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.77%)
TPLP 19.22 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (4.17%)
TREET 22.53 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.18%)
TRG 135.98 Increased By ▲ 9.48 (7.49%)
UNITY 20.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
WAVES 10.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.01%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.52%)
BR100 4,336 Increased By 35.2 (0.82%)
BR30 16,377 Increased By 378.4 (2.37%)
KSE100 43,093 Increased By 191.7 (0.45%)
KSE30 15,798 Increased By 137.5 (0.88%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

IMF chief warns on US-China rivalry, calls Trump-era tariffs counterproductive

Reuters Published November 13, 2022 Updated November 13, 2022 01:54pm
Follow us

The head of the International Monetary Fund warned of risks to the global economy from the rivalry between China and the United States, while describing tariffs put on Chinese imports under then-President Donald Trump as counterproductive.

“We may be sleepwalking into a world that is poorer and less secure as a result,” IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva told the Washington Post in an interview published on Saturday.

“I lived through the first Cold War on the other side of the Iron Curtain. And, yeah, it is quite cold out there,” Georgieva, who was born and raised in Bulgaria, said in the interview.

“And to go in a second cold war for another generation is very irresponsible.” President Joe Biden has yet to resolve the key policy issue surrounding tariffs on Chinese goods established by his predecessor that cost US importers billions of dollars.

IMF agrees $4.5 billion Bangladesh support programme

“It is important to think through actions and what they may generate as counter actions carefully, because once you let the genie out of the bottle, it’s hard to put it back in,” Georgieva said of the Trump-era tariffs. Biden’s team wrestled for months with various ways to ease the costs of duties imposed on Chinese imports as it tries to tamp down inflation.

China’s military exercises around Taiwan led Biden administration officials to recalibrate their thinking on whether to scrap some tariffs or potentially impose others on Beijing, people familiar with the matter told Reuters in August.

Beijing staged the war games that month after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taipei, and has since continued military activities nearby including almost daily fighter jet crossings of the sensitive median line in the narrow Taiwan Strait.

Relations between the world’s two largest economies have strained in recent years over issues like tariffs, Taiwan, intellectual property, cyber security, the removal of Hong Kong’s autonomy and the origins of the coronavirus outbreak, among others.

Donald Trump IMF global economy US president Joe Biden IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva US China

Comments

1000 characters

IMF chief warns on US-China rivalry, calls Trump-era tariffs counterproductive

‘We left economy in robust health,’ says Imran

‘Riba-free’ banking: SBP withdraws appeal against FSC verdict

Musk will not go to G20 business meet in Indonesia: official

FTX working to secure assets after ‘unauthorized’ transactions

MBS’ visit postponed

SBP review of sale, purchase deals: Increased FX income of banks driven by higher spread, Senate panel told

SECP revises fee structure for corporate sector

Non-filers to pay increased rates of WHT

Ministry launches Rs40bn project for 20 poorest districts

KNIP likely to be restructured for the third time

Read more stories