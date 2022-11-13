AGL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.4%)
Nov 13, 2022
Pakistan

Allegations of Swati: Waseem rejects Senate probe panel

Recorder Report Published 13 Nov, 2022 03:03am
ISLAMABAD: Opposition Leader in the Senate Dr Shahzad Waseem rejected the 14-member Senate committee, constituted to probe allegations of the PTI Senator, Azam Swati about an objectionable video and said that the senator had decided to contest his case before the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

He said that Azam Swati has already informed the members of the committee through letters that he had rejected the committee on November 1.

Later, in the committee meeting, Dr Shahzad argued that a resolution was passed against constitution of the committee.

Convener Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidari had summoned the session of the committee, constituted by Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, to probe the allegations of Azam Swati about an objectionable video last week.

PTI Senator Azam Swati had also been invited to the meeting. The committee had also summoned detailed reports from Interior Secretary, Director General (DG) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

The Supreme Court spokesperson had already clarified that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Azam Swati has never stayed at the judges’ rest house in Quetta. The SC spokesperson said that the press conference of PTI Senator Azam Swati is circulating on electronic and social media platforms. “It was allegedly said that the objectionable video was filmed in SC Judicial Lodges Quetta.”

Dr Shahzad also criticised the statement of the convener against the PTI senator and suggested him to avoid such kind of statements in future.

