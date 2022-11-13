Cotton spot rate goes up by Rs300 amid improved business

LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Saturday increased the spot rate by Rs 300 per maund and closed it at Rs 17,000 per maund.

The local cotton market remained steady and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Naseem Usman also said that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 15,000 to Rs 17,500 per maund. The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 16,000 to Rs 17,800 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is between Rs 5,500 to Rs 8,500 per 40 kg. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 6,000 to Rs 8,500 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 16,000 to Rs 18,000 per maund.

400 bales of Dherki sold at Rs 18,000 per maund, 800 bales of Ghotki were sold at Rs 15,800 to Rs 17,500 per maund, 200 bales of Tando Adam were sold at Rs 14,800 per maund, 1000 bales of Dera Ghazi Khan were sold at Rs 17,600 to Rs 17,800 per maund, 200 bales of Khan Pur were sold at Rs 17,500 per maund, 1000 bales of Mian Wali were sold at Rs 17,000 per maund, 200 bales of Fort Abbas, 200 bales of Yazman Mandi, 200 bales of Vehari were sold at Rs 15,800 per maund, 400 bales of Chichawatni were sold at Rs 15,700 per maund and 425 bales of Haroonabad were sold at Rs 14,000 per maund.

